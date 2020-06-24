It’s the perfect time to get a portable waterproof wireless speaker. Check out Anker’s price-friendly Soundcore Flare 2, a cylinder-shaped speaker (3.5 by 3.5 by 6.3 inches) which rocks with a 360-degree design. Behind the cloth grille are dual drivers and passive radiators that pump 20-watt sound in all directions.

A single Flare 2 sounds great, but imagine 100 of them playing at one time. That’s how many Flare 2 can be synced off of a single smartphone for an incredible sounding socially distant party atmosphere. Add Anker’s BassUp technology and the bass-driven audio is even better.

Once you have the audio set, with the free Soundcore companion app the rainbow light show begins with light rings built into the top and bottom of the speaker. The rings create an unmatched Bluetooth speaker atmosphere, pulsing and shining to the beat of your music from the app’s six lighting modes.

A 5,200 mAh Li-ion battery recharges with the included USB-C cable for up to 12 hours of use.

The speaker is built with an IXP7 waterproof rating, so splashes and even submersion in shallow water for up to 30 minutes won’t hurt; just make sure the USB-C charging port is closed. ($69, soundcore.com)

