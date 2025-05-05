Wires

The shoe company Skechers is being acquired for more than $9 billion and taken private by 3G Capital

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 1:14PM

NEW YORK — The shoe company Skechers is being acquired for more than $9 billion and taken private by 3G Capital.

