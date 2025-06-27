The Senate is putting Trump's big bill back on track but hurdles remain

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans appeared Friday to push President Donald Trump's big bill back on track after a flurry of last-minute revisions, including deep cuts to food stamps, but there's still a long way to go ahead of expected weekend votes.
Trump himself gave Congress some breathing room as senators race to meet his Fourth of July deadline.
"It's not the end all,'' Trump declared during a press conference at the White House.
As the party in majority power, Republicans are grinding through a punch-list of still-unsettled issues as they try to push the package to passage over unified Democratic opposition. Republicans are relying on steep cuts to health care, food stamps and green energy investments to help pay for $3.8 trillion in tax breaks, their top priority. Any one of the roadblocks could doom the sprawling package.
The proposed Medicaid cuts, in particular, have raised stark concerns among some GOP senators worried that millions in their states will lose access to the health care program. At the same time, a tentative deal between the White House and House GOP lawmakers from New York and other high-tax districts over the size of a state and local tax deduction, called SALT, needs broader agreement.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who sent his lawmakers home for the weekend with plans to be on call to return swiftly to Washington, said they are ''very close'' to finishing up.
''We would still like to meet that July 4th, self-imposed deadline,'' said Johnson, R-La.
Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune have stayed close to the White House throughout the process of drafting the big package, which they stress is needed to avoid a massive tax hike at the end of the year when current tax rates expire. The GOP leadership is relying on Trump to pressure holdout lawmakers to push it to passage.