The Seattle Mariners have fired manager Scott Servais and named Dan Wilson interim manager.

August 22, 2024 at 10:13PM

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have fired manager Scott Servais and named Dan Wilson interim manager.

Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway

A bus carrying dozens of Indian pilgrims drove off a highway in Nepal, leaving several injured and missing

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy