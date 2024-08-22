SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have fired manager Scott Servais and named Dan Wilson interim manager.
The Seattle Mariners have fired manager Scott Servais and named Dan Wilson interim manager
The Seattle Mariners have fired manager Scott Servais and named Dan Wilson interim manager.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 22, 2024 at 10:13PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway
Police say 14 killed, 16 injured and several missing after a bus carrying Indian pilgrims drives off a Nepal highway.