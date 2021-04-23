The science of climate change is more solid and widely agreed upon than you might think. But the scope of the topic, as well as rampant disinformation, can make it hard to separate fact from fiction. Here is the most accurate scientific information and how we know it.

How do we know climate change is happening? Climate change is often cast as a prediction made by computer models, but models are only one part. For more than a century, scientists have understood the basic physics behind why greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide cause warming. These gases make up a fraction of the atmosphere but exert outsized control on climate by trapping some of the planet's heat before it escapes into space.

During the Industrial Revolution, people started burning coal and other fossil fuels to power factories, smelters and steam engines. Ever since, human activities have been heating the planet.

We know this is true thanks to an overwhelming body of evidence that begins with temperature measurements taken in the mid-1800s. Later, scientists began tracking surface temperatures with satellites and looking at geologic records. Together, these data tell the same story: Earth is getting hotter.

How much agreement is there among scientists? Numerous studies have found that more than 90% of scientists who study Earth's climate agree that the planet is warming and that humans are the primary cause. Most major scientific bodies, such as NASA, endorse this view. A few well-known researchers remain opposed. But their assertions have not held up under the weight of evidence.

Why should we be worried that the planet has warmed 2°F since the 1800s? A source of confusion is the difference between weather and climate. Weather is the changing set of meteorological conditions outside whereas climate is the long-term average of those conditions. While 2 degrees Fahrenheit doesn't represent a big change in the weather, it's a huge change in climate. It's enough to melt ice and raise sea levels, shift rainfall patterns and reorganize ecosystems, killing trees by the millions.

What will it cost to do something vs. doing nothing? Estimates of vary. One recent study found that keeping warming to 2 degrees Celsius would require a total investment of $4 trillion to $60 trillion, with a median estimate of $16 trillion. Keeping warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius could cost $10 trillion to $100 trillion, with a median estimate of $30 trillion. (The world economy was about $88 trillion in 2019.)

Doing nothing would also be costly. Moody's Analytics estimates that even 2 degrees Celsius of warming will cost $69 trillion by 2100, and economists expect the toll to keep rising with the temperature.