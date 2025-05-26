The scars from Hurricane Helene are healing slowly in this Appalachian tourist town

CHIMNEY ROCK VILLAGE, N.C. — The brightly colored sign along the S-curve mountain road beckons visitors to the Gemstone Mine, the ''#1 ATTRACTION IN CHIMNEY ROCK VILLAGE!'' But another sign, on the shop's mud-splattered front door, tells a different story.
''We will be closed Thursday 9-26-2024 due to impending weather,'' it reads. It promised to reopen the next day at noon, weather permitting.
That impending weather was the remnants of Hurricane Helene. And that reopening still hasn't arrived.
The storm smashed into the North Carolina mountains last September, killing more than 100 people and causing an estimated $60 billion in damage. Chimney Rock, a hamlet of about 140 named for the 535-million-year-old geological wonder that underpins its tourism industry, was hit particularly hard.
Eight months later, the mine, like most of the surviving businesses on the village's quaint Main Street, is still an open construction site. A flashing sign at the guard shack on the town line warns: ''ROAD CLOSED. LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY.''
Village Mayor Peter O'Leary had optimistically predicted that downtown would open in time for Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of the summer tourist season. He now realizes that was too ambitious.
''We had set that date as a target, early on,'' he said, sitting in the still stripped main room of his Bubba O'Leary's General Store. ''But I always try to remind people, you don't always hit the target. Anybody that's shot a gun or bow and arrow knows, you don't always hit the target.''
The Broad River — which gave the restaurants and inns lining its banks their marketable water views — left its course, carving away foundations and sweeping away the bridge to Chimney Rock State Park. O'Leary said about a third of the town's businesses were ''totally destroyed.''