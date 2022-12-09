More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Central Minnesota coach can set all-time state record for wins on Friday
Mike Dreier, in his 45th season as the girls basketball coach at New London-Spicer, can pass Chisholm coaching legend if his team wins on Friday night.
Vikings
After career-low yardage, Jefferson looks to rebound vs. Lions
Detroit held Justin Jefferson to a career-low 14 receiving yards in the Vikings' Sept. 25 win. "I'm not trying to let that happen again," Jefferson said Thursday.
Local
New federal law aims resources at carbon monoxide poisoning prevention
Sen. Amy Klobuchar pushed for the bill, which will help states adopt tougher standards to ensure carbon monoxide detectors are safe and reliable.
Politics
Trump among 5 targets as Jan. 6 panel weighs criminal referrals
Those referrals are being suggested by a subcommittee of the panel and have not officially been approved by the full committee. They also include Rudy Giuliani and former chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Politics
Justice Department asks judge to hold Trump team in contempt over Mar-a-Lago case
It's a sign of how contentious the private talks have become over whether the former president still holds any secret papers. A hearing is scheduled for Friday, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.