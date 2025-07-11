'The Salt Path:' A book that captured the hearts of millions, but now mired in controversy

LONDON — ''The Salt Path'' is a memoir of resilience and courage that captured the hearts of millions and which was subsequently adapted for the big screen, with actors Gillian Anderson and Jason Isaacs taking the lead roles.
But now, the book and the film are mired in a controversy that could see them suffer that very modern phenomenon — being canceled.
A bombshell report in last Sunday's ''The Observer'' newspaper in the U.K. claimed there was more to the 2018 book than met the eye — that key elements of the story had been fabricated.
Author Raynor Winn stands accused of betraying the trust of her readers and of reaping a windfall on the back of lies. Winn accepts ''mistakes'' were made, but that the overarching allegations were ''highly misleading.'' She has sought legal counsel.
On Friday, publisher Penguin Michael Joseph agreed with Winn to delay the publication of her next book, according to specialist magazine The Bookseller.
The book
Winn's book tells how she and her husband of 32 years, Moth Winn — a well-to-do couple — made the impulsive decision to walk the rugged 630 miles (around 1,000 kilometers) of the South West Coast Path in the southwest of England after losing their house because of a bad business investment.
Broke and homeless, the memoir relays how the couple achieved spiritual renewal during their trek, which lasted several months and which saw them carry essentials and a tent on their back.