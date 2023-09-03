SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings signed 15-year veteran JaVale McGee on Saturday.
The 7-foot center most recently played for the Dallas Mavericks, averaging 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 42 games last season. He started seven times and shot 64% and played 8.5 minutes per game.
McGee, selected 18th by the Washington Wizards in the 2008 NBA Draft, has won two championships with the Golden State Warriors in 2016-17 and 2017-18 and one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2019-20.
In 74 career playoff games, including 23 starts, he has averaged 5.6 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field in 12.4 minutes per game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Beck throws and runs for TDs to launch new era as No. 1 Georgia rolls past UT-Martin 48-7
Carson Beck said ''of course'' he battled nerves in his first start for No. 1 Georgia.
Sports
Crawford's tiebreaking homer in 9th lifts 1st-place Mariners to 8-7 win over Mets
J.P. Crawford led off the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 8-7 on Saturday night to extend their small lead in the AL West.
Sports
Steven Kwan's sacrifice fly caps a two-run 11th inning for the Guardians in 7-6 win against the Rays
Steven Kwan hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Bo Naylor with the winning run after Jose Tena tied the score with a single in the 11th inning, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.
Sports
Solano has career-high 4 hits as Twins rally to beat slumping Rangers 9-7 in 10 innings
Carlos Correa and Max Kepler had RBI singles in the 10th inning, Minnesota leadoff hitter Donovan Solano matched a career high with four hits and the AL Central-leading Twins beat the still-sliding Texas Rangers 9-7 on Saturday night.
Sports
Triston Cases' homer, Alex Verdugo's 3 hits lead the Red Sox to a 9-5 win over the Royals
Triston Casas hit a two-run homer and Alex Verdugo finished a homer short of hitting for the cycle as the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-5 on Saturday night.