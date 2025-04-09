The roof collapses at a Dominican Republic nightclub, killing at least 98 people

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rescuers frantically searched overnight for more survivors in the rubble of the iconic Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital, more than 24 hours after the roof collapsed during a merengue concert attended by politicians, athletes and others. At least 98 people were killed in the collapse early Tuesday.
Rescue crews shushed people around them so they could listen for faint cries for help in the rubble of the one-story building in Santo Domingo. Firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and used wood planks to lift heavy debris as the noise of drills breaking through concrete filled the air.
Late Tuesday night, those still looking for their family and friends gathered around a man playing a guitar outside the club as they sang hymns.
Emergency operations director Juan Manuel Méndez said Tuesday evening sounds were still being been heard in the rubble and the rescue crews were prioritizing three areas.
''We're going to search tirelessly for people," Méndez said.
Jet Set is known for its traditional Monday parties where renowned national and international artists performed.
Officials said at least 160 people were injured in the collapse, among them national lawmaker Bray Vargas. Those confirmed dead included a provincial governor and two former Major League Baseball players.
Montecristi Gov. Nelsy Cruz had called President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m., saying the club's roof had collapsed and she was trapped, first lady Raquel Arbaje told reporters. Officials said Cruz died later at the hospital.