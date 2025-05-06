The road to V-E Day, from the assault on Berlin to bonfires and dancing in the capitals of Europe

— May 7: Supreme Allied Commander U.S. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower accepts the unconditional surrender of all German forces at Allied headquarters in Reims, France. The document of surrender is signed at 2:41 a.m. by Gen. Alfred Jodl at the direction of Dönitz. It goes into effect the next day. Soviet leaders refuse to recognize the document as the final surrender because the ceremony doesn't reflect their country's key role in defeating Nazi Germany.