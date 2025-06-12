The road ahead after the NCAA settlement comes with risk, reward and warnings

''Just because there is a 75-15-5-5 budget breakdown, that does not mean that that's going to work on all campuses,'' she said. ''The analysis under Title IX is making sure that it is available and everyone has the same type of access to non-grant funds. So, you do have to figure out a way to creatively divvy up those funds, but always keep in mind, if someone feels as if they're not being treated correctly, then that is always a legal risk."