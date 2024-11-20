The right book can inspire the young readers in your life, from picture books to YA novels

Kate McKinnon of ''Saturday Night Live'' and ''Barbie'' fame tells the story of three adopted sisters who, having zero interest in perfecting the 85 ways to properly sit on a velvet fainting couch, find themselves expelled from etiquette school. Their new, extremely uncouth school puts them at the heart of a mystery in which the town is at stake. With fun fonts and the occasional illustration, the novel is a wildly imaginative celebration of strangeness with humor a la Lemony Snicket. Written by Kate McKinnon, illustrated by Alfredo Cáceres. Recommended ages: 8-12. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. $17.99.