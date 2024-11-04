The reward isn't always greater than the risk for aggressive coaches: Analysis

''We've done pretty good with those in the past. You always think about everything. You think about who you have. You think about your past experiences with it. You always look at the analytics of it,'' Sirianni explained. ''In the moment I'm always doing what I think is best for the football team. Today it didn't work. That's the way it goes. That's the hat I have to wear. When we get a fourth down and we convert a fourth down, nothing is really said. When we don't, I understand there will be questions.