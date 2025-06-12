The reverence for Old Glory that inspired Flag Day arose decades after Betsy Ross sewed her first

TOPEKA, Kan. — The woman often credited with sewing the first national U.S. flag — at the request of George Washington himself, her descendants claimed — might have been puzzled by Saturday's modern Flag Day.
In Betsy Ross' day, flags marked ships and told soldiers where they should move in the confusion of battlefield smoke and noise. The intense reverence many Americans feel for Old Glory arose from the Civil War, when the need to keep the banner aloft in battle led the Union army to treat the deadly job of flag bearer as a high honor — and men responded with fatal heroics.
The first, local Flag Day observances came after the Civil War and eventually a federal law designated June 14 as Flag Day in 1949, under World War I combat veteran Harry Truman. He declared in a proclamation the next year that the U.S. flag symbolizes freedom and ''protection from tyranny.''
Americans' attachment to their flag is imbued with feelings that in other nations might attach to a beloved monarch or an official national religion. The flag is a physical object ''that people can relate to,'' said Charles Spain, director of the Flag Research Center in Houston.
''If you put a flag on a pole, the wind makes it move,'' Spain, a retired Texas Court of Appeals justice, added. ''Therefore, the flag is alive.''
What does Flag Day celebrate?
The holiday marks the date in 1777 that the Continental Congress approved the design of a national flag for what to Great Britain were rebellious American colonies.
It set the now-familiar 13 alternating horizontal stripes of red and white, one for each self-declared U.S. state, along with the blue upper quadrant with white stars. The Journals of Congress from 1777 says that the stars represented ''a new constellation,'' but a 1818 law mandated one white star for each state.