Opinion | A Minnesota Benedictine monk leaves the message: I see you. You matter.

How ironic in our unprecedented era of quick-click connectivity and online “friend”-making, isolation abounds. In 2023, the U.S. surgeon general declared an epidemic of loneliness, while Gallup revealed in 2024 that daily loneliness among U.S. adults hit a two-year high. This year, Harvard research found that less than half of young Americans feel a sense of community — only 17% say they’re deeply connected to one.
Separation or loss can make loneliness suffocating. And it can leave us hardened and isolated in distrust’s chasm. It increases risks of depression, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and dementia. Isolation weakens communities. Learning, creating, helping, caring and loving — these come from human connection, not digital imitation.
The Rev. Don Talafous, a Minnesota Benedictine monk who died in April at age 99, leaves gifts we need now — regardless of faith or belief — to build connections only humans can. Though he freely admitted he didn’t have every answer, he offered many that can help awaken the communal spirit within us all.
For more than 80 years at St. John’s University in Collegeville, Father Don practiced presence — remembering names, listening, observing and sharing. He made you feel seen — not scanned. Heard — not just replied to. Known.
He arrived in Collegeville from Denfeld High School in Duluth in 1943 as a curious 17-year-old freshman. After becoming a priest, he taught in the Bahamas and the Bronx before returning to Minnesota, where his decades-long “parish” was the students of St. John’s and St. Ben’s. He held titles such as theology professor and chaplain — but his most enduring role was friend.
I first met Father Don in college when he simply said hello. He took this mindful pause thousands of times yearly with hundreds of people. His warm greeting usually started a conversation — then another, and then more. He remembered your name, then your story. Person by person, generation by generation. You felt you mattered to him, because you did.