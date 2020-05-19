Alexander Hamilton will have to wait an extra 10 months to shoot his shot again in Minneapolis.

The return Twin Cities engagement of "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical that was to go up at the Orpheum Theatre Oct. 6-Nov. 22, has been pushed back nearly a year, the Hennepin Theatre Trust announced Tuesday.

The revolutionary show is now slated to run July 28-Aug. 29, 2021.

The trust, which presents Broadway in Minneapolis at the Orpheum and State theaters, has postponed or canceled shows in its current and upcoming seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hamilton" is the only touring Broadway production with an announced date.

"Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," the show about the disco diva originally slated to run July 14-19, has been canceled outright.

The trust announced that it is working to reschedule "Disney's Frozen," originally slated May 6-31 and headlined by Eagan native Caroline Innerbichler, to sometime in 2021. Disney recently announced that it had canceled the Broadway run of its popular musical.

The trust said that it is working to reschedule "Come From Away," originally slated to go up Aug. 11-23;

"To Kill A Mockingbird," originally scheduled for Dec. 15-20, 2020, and "Tootsie," originally scheduled for July 27 — Aug. 1, 2021, are also being rescheduled. Neither has an announced date.

Ticket-buyers have the option of receiving a refund, getting a credit or donating the value of their tickets to the trust. More information is available online.

@rohanpreston