The rest that's built into the NBA Finals can be a good thing, especially now

INDIANAPOLIS — Given the way Indiana guard Tyrese Haliburton was limping on his way out of the postgame news conference after Game 5 of the NBA Finals, it's safe to assume he's a fan of the schedule right about now.
Put simply, he could use a couple of days off — at least.
Haliburton has a lower leg injury — nobody's saying exactly what it is, whether it's ankle or calf or something else — and it seems to be the sort that if this were a back-to-back situation in December, he'd be missing at least one game. But these are the finals, this is June, there no back-to-backs in the playoffs and when the league gets to the last series two-day breaks between games aren't uncommon.
Amen to that, the Pacers are probably saying right about now.
''The Finals, the NBA Finals, is one of the great stages in all of sports,'' Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. ''And so, it shouldn't happen quickly and abruptly. It should happen at the right pace and the right tempo, and the space in between games does help player health. That's a very important aspect of it.''
There was a one-day gap between games in this year's finals just once, separating Games 3 and 4 in Indianapolis. Everything else has seen a two-day gap, as will be the case going into Game 6 at Indy on Thursday night. And if the Pacers win to force a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City, that'll be preceded by another two days off going into an ultimate game on Sunday night.
It should be noted that the Thunder don't mind the schedule being drawn out, either.
''We recover,'' Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault said. ''The finals are great because you get extra time in between the games. I think that's huge in terms of rest and recovery at this time of the year. I think it's good for the product. I think it's a good thing and by the time the ball goes up in the air, everybody is going to be ready to play and everybody is going to be excited.''