The reconstruction of Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange takes shape after a destructive fire

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Balancing on wooden boards, coppersmiths are hammering and fastening sheets of the reddish-brown metal onto the roof of Copenhagen's Old Stock Exchange.
Fifteen months after a devastating fire destroyed more than half the building, a multistage effort to restore the 400-year-old landmark is beginning to take shape as workers lay a new copper roof on some of the less-damaged parts.
Back in February, workers began dismantling what remained of the old green copper roof, before carpenters could replace the wooden boards beneath. Now the coppersmiths are working through the summer to remain on schedule.
''The copper work, it's not sophisticated, but the way it's done is old school … we are doing it exactly as it was before,'' said René Hansen of Danish coppersmith Toft Kobber. He said that only about 35 people have knowledge of such old techniques in Scandinavia.
A violent fire
Early in the morning of April 16, 2024, a fire tore through the sprawling red-brick building, largely destroying its copper roof and toppling its distinctive 56-meter (184-foot) spire in the shape of four intertwined dragon tails. Two days later, a large section of the building's outer wall collapsed inward.
Construction of the exchange, a major tourist attraction in the heart of the Danish capital, started in 1615 and it first opened in 1624.
The fire is believed to have started under the roof, which had been wrapped in scaffolding because of renovation work. Police said in November that nothing pointed to the blaze being the result of a criminal act.