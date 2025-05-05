Wires

The Ravens are releasing Justin Tucker after reports massage therapists accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 9:26PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are releasing Justin Tucker after reports massage therapists accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior.

