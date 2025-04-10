The race for promotion to the Premier League has a US flavor and there's $180M riding on it

Two more American-owned clubs are headed for the Premier League in what is shaping up to be a tension-filled finale to the second-tier Championship.
The question is: Which two?
The top three of Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United are separated by two points with five rounds remaining.
Two of them will be making a quick return to the lucrative Premier League, ensuring an estimated revenue uplift of around $180 million in projected matchday, broadcast and commercial revenue — and much more if they were to survive the first season back in the top flight.
One of them will drop into the four-team playoffs and all of the end-of-season uncertainty that brings.
For Burnley and Sheffield United, promotion would mean just a one-season stay in the Championship, while Leeds is in its second season back at that level.
So all three teams are among a cluster of clubs — throw in Norwich, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton, too — which are regularly in the frame to yo-yo between the top two divisions.
Whoever does get promoted will join a growing band of Premier League clubs under U.S. ownership.