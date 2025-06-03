The queens of collaboration in Lucius are finding themselves again musically

NEW YORK — The magic created by the vocal blend of Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe, collectively known as Lucius, has opened many doors for them in the music industry.
Sometimes quite literally — like when they arrived at the home of Joni Mitchell, invited by Brandi Carlile to sing at one of her ''Joni Jams,'' and Paul McCartney answered their knock.
It's a heady experience, singing at Mitchell's house. Tipped in advance that McCartney might be there, Laessig and Wolfe rehearsed a version of ''Goodbye,'' a song he wrote that was a hit for Mary Hopkin in 1969. They sensed the moment he recognized it — hey, that's my song!
The women have collaborated with many artists through the years, among them Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Harry Styles, Roger Waters, Jeff Tweedy, the Killers, War on Drugs and Mumford & Sons. This year, they're concentrating on their own music with Lucius, a rock band that also includes Dan Molad and Peter Lalish.
They've released a self-produced disc that reflects their experiences settling in Los Angeles and starting families, titling it simply ''Lucius'' even though it's their fourth album.
An album that felt like coming home
''It felt like a coming home to ourselves,'' Wolfe said. ''There wasn't really a question, actually, whether the record would be titled something else. It just felt like it was us, and let's give it our name.''
Laessig and Wolfe met and quickly bonded two decades ago as students at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. They first sang together as part of a school project to remake the Beatles' White Album — their version of ''Happiness is a Warm Gun'' will never see the light of day — that was abandoned because they began writing their own music.