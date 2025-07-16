The push to defund Planned Parenthood hit other clinics in Maine. Now their group is suing

PORTLAND, Maine — An item in Republicans' sweeping policy and tax bill intended to block Medicaid dollars from flowing to Planned Parenthood, the nation's biggest abortion provider, is also hitting a major medical provider in Maine.
Maine Family Planning filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Wednesday seeking to restore the reimbursements.
Accessing health care in Maine — one of the Northeast's poorest states and its most rural — is a challenge in areas far from population centers such as Portland and Bangor.
Vanessa Shields-Haas, a nurse practitioner, said the organization's clinics have been seeing all patients as usual and completing Medicaid paperwork for visits — but not submitting it because it appears the provision took effect as soon as the law was signed.
''Knowing how hard it is to access care in this state, not allowing these community members to access their care, it's cruel," Shields-Haas said.
Maine clinics appear to be only others included in cuts
Republican lawmakers targeted Planned Parenthood in one piece of what President Donald Trump dubbed the ''big beautiful'' bill that Congress passed and the president signed earlier this month.
While advocates focused on Planned Parenthood, the bill did not mention it by name. Instead, it cut off reimbursements for organizations that are primarily engaged in family planning services — which generally include things such as contraception, abortion and pregnancy tests — and received more than $800,000 from Medicaid in 2023.