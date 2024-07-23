Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

According to media reports, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is now on the "short list" of possible vice presidential picks for likely Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The Harris campaign reportedly is doing a background check of only a few possible running mates, and Walz has made that list. Here is a list of positives and negatives for Walz as a VP pick.

First, the positives:

• Walz is a proven vote-getter and popular governor in what may be a "swing state" in the presidential election. Opinion polls in Minnesota suggest a close presidential race here, and a Walz nomination could make the difference.

• Walz is a relatable candidate from a modest background who can appeal to voters in other swing states. Just as JD Vance of Ohio is working the vital swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio for the GOP ticket, Walz could match him in appeal and with voters in those states.

• Walz is a loyal Democrat who will not make waves for Kamala Harris. He is likely to be a reliable voice for the agenda and message of the ticket in a way that does not create problems for the ticket and effectively magnifies its voice.

• Minnesota is the most reliably Democratic of the Upper Midwest states, and Walz can bring talented Minnesota operatives to the ticket's campaign. He also can make the case for the electoral success of his administration in other swing states.

Then there are the negatives:

• Tim Who? Walz does not have a high national profile, and raising that low profile will add to the challenges for a presidential campaign on a tight schedule. His limited national profile may also boost the Trump campaign's efforts to negatively identify him to voters.

• The crucial swing states now are Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. Minnesota is not on that list. Other possible vice presidential picks are from those states and might well provide a better electoral boost than a Walz candidacy. Those include Gov. Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona.

• Minneapolis burning. The GOP will use images of the George Floyd riots to introduce Walz quickly and negatively to a national audience. His controversial record during the riots will also be a ripe topic for media and opposition investigation.

• The buzz factor. Though a popular and electorally successful governor, Walz is not the most charismatic of politicians. Perhaps the Democratic ticket will not need more "sizzle," but Walz is unlikely to provide it.

•••

This is Tim Walz's big opportunity for the national spotlight. The odds do not favor him as the most likely vice presidential pick for Kamala Harris, but his unbroken record of political success in Minnesota means he cannot be counted out in this new national competition. Walz could yet join Vice Presidents Hubert Humphrey and Walter Mondale in the Minnesota history books.

Steven Schier is the emeritus Congdon Professor of Political Science at Carleton College in Northfield.