Book a flight or hotel room now, and pay it off later? It's an increasingly common trend in travel spending. Companies such as American Airlines , United Airlines and vacation rental website Vacasa now offer the option to make reservations now and pay it back incrementally over time with "buy now, pay later" services.

Between 2020 and 2021, travel and entertainment purchases were the fastest-growing segment of the buy now, pay later phenomenon, according to a September 2022 report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Buy now, pay later is an alternative type of short-term credit for online purchases offered by companies including Affirm, Afterpay and Klarna . The shopper immediately gets their purchase and pays it back later, typically in four installments or monthly payments.

But that growth isn't necessarily good. In fact, the CFPB warns it's a troubling trend.

Buy now, pay later can entail confusing terms, challenges in filing and resolving disputes, and strict requirements, like required use of autopay . And since it can encourage shoppers to take on more debt than they can afford, buy now, pay later may sometimes do more harm than good, many experts said.

Some buy now, pay later loans require autopay, which can be problematic for people who have insufficient funds in their connected payment accounts. Later, paying for purchases with credit cards can mean more debt.

Buy now, pay later services have access to shoppers' purchasing data, which can then be used in future marketing campaigns — likely encouraging even more spending. And that's not the only type of overextension that puts consumers at risk.

There are positives. If paid off on time, interest-free buy now, pay later purchases provide an affordable alternative to credit cards, which typically charge interest on outstanding balances. Given the clear payment dates and fixed amounts, buy now, pay later services may help with budgeting.

For others, buy now, pay later services can free up cash flow. That was the case for Chris Panteli, who needed a vacation after a tough year.

Because he was still in the process of dividing finances with his former partner — and he wanted cash on hand for his small business — he turned to AfterPay to cover his $1,200 trip to Turkey, which he paid in four installments over six weeks.

"There was absolutely no way I wouldn't make my payments," he says. "I couldn't see the downside."

For Panteli, it worked out. But it doesn't work out for everyone — and it's an issue the CFPB said it's working to address.