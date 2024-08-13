The Premier League will have a different look when the season starts Friday. Here's what's changed

Last season in the Premier League was notable for some clubs, like Everton and Nottingham Forest, receiving points deductions for breaking the competition's profitability and sustainability regulations, which are now being more strictly applied. This coming season is the final year of those regulations, with two new forms of spending caps being trialed ahead of their introduction from the 2025-26 season. Teams in England's top division will trial a ''Squad Cost Rules'' system, which will limit spending on players to 85% of a club's soccer revenue and net profit or loss on player sales. A second system called ''Top to Bottom Anchoring'' limits — or anchors — spending to a multiple of the lowest combined prize money and cash from TV rights forecast to be earned by a team. The league said the systems aimed to ''improve and preserve clubs' financial sustainability and the competitive balance of the Premier League." ''Obviously we want to move to a new system that people have confidence in and can comply with,'' Premier League CEO Richard Masters told the BBC on Tuesday, ''and move away perhaps from normalizing asterisks against league tables or long-running regulatory cases. That's not what we're aiming for.''