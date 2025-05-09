The pope is on the line: AP is there for pontiff's call to his brother in Chicago

NEW LENOX, Ill. — It was one of the most surreal phone calls I've experienced.
A few hours earlier, John Prevost had watched the TV in stunned disbelief as his younger brother emerged on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica and was named Pope Leo XIV. Journalists quickly showed up at the older brother's front door in suburban Chicago to learn everything they could about the new pontiff. I was one of them.
I had arrived at Prevost's home in New Lenox in the early evening after packing up and driving three hours from Indianapolis, where I am based. After walking by other media and news equipment outside, I knocked on the door. Prevost let me come in.
As we talked, a ringing came from the basement. Prevost hurried to a tablet downstairs and I followed, my camera on.
''That might be the pope,'' he said.
He found he had a few missed phone calls from his brother. He called the pope back, using a speaker to play the audio out loud. The pope picked up.
I got the shot — the new pontiff's voice speaking to his older brother, asking him why he hadn't been answering his calls. I was shaking.
''Well, first you need to know you're on the air right now," the older brother responded. ''This is the first time I'm hearing that this thing rang.''