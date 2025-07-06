The places where deadly Texas floodwaters have killed at least 70 people

Search teams are using helicopters, boats and drones to look for victims in flash floods that have torn across central Texas since the at the start of the July Fourth weekend. At least 70 people have died and many more are still missing, including at least 11 girls from a summer camp.
At the center of the tragedy is the scenic Texas Hill Country, where volunteers and some families of the missing have searched the riverbanks despite being asked not to do so. Authorities in surrounding areas closer to Austin, the state capital, have also recovered victims from floodwaters.
Here's a look at the known toll of dead and missing.
Texas Hill Country
Flash floods striking with the force to rip away concrete slabs and giant trees tore across Guadalupe River banks dotted with children's camps and campgrounds.
Kerr County authorities had confirmed at least 59 deaths as of Sunday and said they had no way to total the number of missing across the county, the hardest-hit by the floods.
Among Kerr County's confirmed dead are at least 21 children. The missing campers were from Camp Mystic, a riverside Christian camp for girls in Hunt, Texas.
Travis County