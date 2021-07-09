Growing up in southern Minnesota, the phrase "Up North" conjured instant images of cabin rentals, endless days of swimming and fishing until the sun set, card games at night, and s'mores and laughter by campfire. It was that experience that my husband and I wanted to share with our family.

After years of renting cabins in the Hackensack area, we began to look at lots in 1989, not sure if the financials would work. We found a lake lot, on Stony Lake by Hackensack, with the terms contract for deed, so we decided to take the plunge. Doing much of the work ourselves and with the help of family and friends, we built our three-bedroom cabin over the next three years.

The area provides ample fishing. Panfish rule the day at Stony but walleye, northern pike and bass also are found, you can spot deer all around the area, you do not have to walk far to see beavers at work and even the occasional bear in the front yard, and the distinct cry of loons greets us in the early morning and at dusk. The cabin buzzes with activity, especially in the summer. The kids swim and hit the paddleboat and fierce yard game competitions fill the day. And, of course, there is a lot of fishing.

The cabin has become a center of family vacations and has seen our children, their children, and now great-grandchildren become part of our cabin life. The cabin hosts sisters-only weekends and a chance for brothers and old friends to reconnect all while catching fish and enjoying a campfire and watching the beautiful sunsets. We have been blessed with the kind of community of neighbors that watches out for one another. Our Up North dream is more than we ever could have hoped.

Best purchase ever.

Vicki Hackbarth, Nicollet, Minn.