The Pittsburgh Steelers make star linebacker T.J. Watt the NFL's highest-paid defender

PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt has wanted to be a ''one-helmet guy'' from the second he arrived in Pittsburgh eight years ago.
The star outside linebacker took one big step toward that goal on Thursday, agreeing to a new pact that will make him the league's highest-paid defender and keep the perennial All-Pro in black-and gold well into his 30s.
Watt, who was entering the final season of the four-year extension he signed in 2021, is scheduled to make $123 million over the course of the three-year agreement, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been made public.
ESPN first reported the extension.
Watt appeared to celebrate by making a rare Instagram post on Thursday afternoon, sharing a picture of him flexing in his signature No. 90 jersey. Watt also posted a photo in his Instagram stories of him posing alongside protégé and third-year Steelers outside linebacker Nick Herbig.
The agreement's average annual value of $41 million eclipses the previous record contract for a defender set by Cleveland defensive lineman and reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in March.
The annual average salary is also tick above what Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase received when he (briefly) became the league's highest-paid non-quarterback a few days after Garrett agreed to terms with the Browns.
The fact that Watt's extension is worth 2.5% more per season than Garrett's (whose overall total value of $204 million is still higher than Watt's) is not a coincidence. Watt, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year and a four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, has long believed he is the best edge rusher in the NFL.