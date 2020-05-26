To the list of professions impacted by the pandemic, add the paparazzi. Between celebrities hunkering down in their homes and wearing masks when they do venture out, people who earn a living sneaking snapshots of the rich and famous are finding slim pickings.

Before the coronavirus hit, Los Angeles-based Giles Harrison, the owner of London Entertainment Group, and his team of 15 to 20 photographers were taking up to 200 celebrity photos a month. They licensed them to outlets like Us Weekly, TMZ and the Daily Mail.

In the past month, though, Harrison and his crew have shot only 30 or 40 usable photos: Don Cheadle working out, Tyra Banks shopping at Target, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger taking a walk around the neighborhood.

Things are even slower for celebrity photographers on the East Coast.

"I could name on one hand the amount of celebs that are still in New York right now," said Miles Diggs, who has made a living as a celebrity photographer since dropping out of a photojournalism program at New York University eight years ago.

On an average day before all of this started, Diggs — who has built up more than 152,000 followers on Instagram by sharing his shots of Ariana Grande, Rihanna and Justin and Hailey Bieber — would spot five to 10 celebrities in a day, some living in New York, and some visiting to make promotional appearances on morning and late-night talk shows.

Now all of those appearances have been canceled, and New York paparazzi are stuck with what's left: a handful of stars and a ton of competition.

For instance, a Hugh Jackman photo used to be worth "a couple hundred dollars," Diggs said. But now, he could be competing with multiple photographers, and "the value comes crashing down," he said. "You're working for 50 bucks or something."

The market is dwindling, too. Magazine budgets have shrunk, and tabloids increasingly are filling their pages with the celebrities' own shots from Instagram.

Meanwhile, the relationship between the paparazzi and the celebrities is changing. Once they were hated by movie stars, but now there's a growing realization among publicity-seeking celebs that a flattering picture can be an asset.

Consider recent shots of Kylie Jenner in full makeup, slowly and almost sensually putting on a face mask on an outing in Beverly Hills, in photos conveniently taken a few days after less flattering shots of her wearing no makeup were everywhere on Twitter.

Perhaps no one has been photographed more in quarantine than Ben Affleck, America's favorite divorced dad. Affleck and his newish girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas, have been photographed walking around his neighborhood more than a dozen times.

"I think Ben Affleck knows very well that he wants the good press of him in his new relationship, and he doesn't mind stepping out and walking very slowly with the dogs, smiling, holding hands and happy," Diggs said.

In the current environment, one story that seems to be breaking through is celebrities ignoring or flouting social distancing rules. At the end of April, paparazzi caught Andie MacDowell crawling under the gate of a Los Angeles park that was closed because of the virus.

These kinds of "social distance shaming" photos are more valuable right now, Diggs said. "That's definitely the new hot shot."