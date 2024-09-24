PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies clinch the NL East for their first division title since 2011.
The Philadelphia Phillies clinch the NL East for their first division title since 2011
The Philadelphia Phillies clinch the NL East for their first division title since 2011.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 24, 2024 at 1:17AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Category 3 Hurricane John hits southern Mexico's Pacific coast with fierce winds and potentially catastrophic flooding
Category 3 Hurricane John hits southern Mexico's Pacific coast with fierce winds and potentially catastrophic flooding.