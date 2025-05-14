The PGA Championship's identity might be that it has no identity at all

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The PGA Championship for years has been the major that lacked an identity compared with the other three.
The Masters is at Augusta National, the only major held at the same course every year. The British Open has links golf. The U.S. Open loves its reputation as the toughest test in golf.
And the PGA Championship?
''The other one,'' Geoff Ogilvy once said in a blend of humor and honesty. Another former U.S. Open champion, Graeme McDowell, was posed the same question years ago and he settled on ''the fourth major.''
But as the 107th edition of this major starts Thursday at Quail Hollow, boasting 99 of the top 100 players in the world ranking, two-time major champion Jon Rahm raised the idea that the identity of the PGA Championship might be that it has no identity at all.
With so much variety — 74 courses since it began at Siwanoy in New York in 1916 — players aren't always sure what to expect.
''When you go to Augusta, you know what you're getting — same course every year," Rahm said. ''The U.S. Open, nine times out of 10 you know what you're getting depending on weather. Same thing with The Open, right?
''It's this championship that we change venues and drastically change the way we set it up.''