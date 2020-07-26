The Persistent Perils of Prognostication

"Hurricane Hanna Made Landfall - Hurricane Douglas To Impact Hawaii Sunday"

Hurricane Hanna has officially made landfall in southern Texas as a Category 1 with sustained winds of 90 mph. Significant damage has been reported in Port Mansfield, TX. Widespread flooding has also been reported.

Gonzalo has dissipated in the Caribbean and is no longer an organized tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Douglas is approaching the Hawaiian islands and is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 mph. Weather conditions will rapidly deteriorate throughout Hawaii Sunday. Hurricane Hanna Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall. Hurricane Hanna made landfall at 5:00 PM CDT on Padre Island, 15 miles north of Port Mansfield with sustained wind of 90 mph (Category 1). Several buoys reported offshore wind gusts between 80 and 100 mph this afternoon. A 79 mph gust has been reported in Laguna Madre, Texas. Severe damage has been reported in Port Mansfield, Texas, due to powerful winds (ex: roofs blown off of boat storage facilities and shingles blown off homes). Latest Track Update. Hurricane-force winds continue this evening. As the hurricane tracks over land, weakening will occur and the cyclone will downgrade to a tropical storm within the next 12 hours. Regardless, strong winds will spread across portions of South Texas. Powerful Winds. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Port Aransas, Texas. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Barra El Mezquital, Mexico, to Port Mansfield, Texas, and Port Aransas to Port O’Connor, Texas. Dangerous Flash Flooding. More than 7” of rain has already fallen in South Texas. Bands of torrential rainfall continue to impact southern Texas. Dangerous flash flooding will be possible through the weekend as the heavy precipitation will linger beyond landfall. An additional 4 to 15 inches of rain will be possible. Hurricane Douglas Latest Track Update. While additional weakening is expected to occur, Hurricane Douglas is projected to remain a Category 1 hurricane through tomorrow. A slight decrease in forward motion will bring Douglas over or very near portions of the main Hawaiian Islands on Sunday. On the forecast track, Douglas will be near the main Hawaiian Islands late tonight and will move over parts of the state Sunday and Monday. Due to Douglas’ angle of approach, any small changes in the track could lead to significant differences in where the worst weather occurs. Even if the center remains offshore, severe impacts could still occur, as severe winds extend well away from the center. Tropical Warnings. Hurricane conditions are expected on Oahu on Sunday and Sunday night and are possible across Maui County and the Big Island late tonight and Sunday. Tropical Storm conditions are expected across Hawaii County and Maui County beginning late tonight or Sunday. Tropical Storm conditions are possible across Kauai County late Sunday. It is important to note that due to terrain effects, hurricane-force-wind gusts are possible even within the tropical storm warning area. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

*Oahu A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Hawaii County

* Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Hawaii County

* Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Kauai County, including the islands of Kauai and Niihau. Additional Tropical Concerns A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is moving over favorable conditions for further intensification. A tropical depression is likely to form early next week. There is an 80% chance of formation during the next 5 days. Susie Martin, Meteorologist, Praedictix

Active in the Tropics It's only late July and the Tropics are very active. We had 3 named storms in progress with Gonzalo, Hanna and Douglas. Remnants of Gonzalo with continue to drift west through the Caribbean, while Hanna will fall apart with heavy rains over southern Texas and northern Mexico on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, Douglas will impact the Hawaiian Islands through early next week. Hurricane Douglas to Impact Hawaii Over The Weekend Hurricane Douglas was a very strong Category 4 Hurricane on Friday, but has since been downgraded. The good news is that we should continue to see a continued decrease in intensity over the next several days, but gusty winds and very heavy rain will be likely over the Islands. Tracking Gonzalo We also have Tropical Storm Gonzalo tracking west toward the Caribbean, which thankfully doesn't look as impressive as forecasts said it could have been. Tropical Storm status should continue as it drifts over Port of Spain in the Southern Windward Islands on Saturday.



Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP

Sunday will be another unsettled day with chances of showers and storms throughout the day. A cooler front will sag south through the day dragging chances of showers and storms south along with it. The good news is that it won't be as hot as it has been over the last couple of days with slowly dropping dewpoints Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis Here are a few meteograms for Sunday, which show temps warming into the 80s through the day with lingering showers and storms possible. Unfortunately, much of the day will be sticky with tropical dewpoints in the 70s. Feels like temps won't be quite as hot as they were on Friday or Saturday, but we should still see readings in the 90s for much of the day. Statewide Heat Index Values Sunday Heat Index values on Sunday will still be quite warm across far southern MN with readings in the mid 90s. However, note heat index values north and west of the metro, this is a preview of what much of the week will feel like with readings back in the 70s and 80s across much of the state. High Temps on Sunday High temps on Sunday will still be a little bit above average in the Twin Cities with temps warming in the mid 80s. However folks in northwestern MN will warm into the upper 70s, which will be at or slightly below average for the end of July. Dewpoints across NW Minnesota will also be quite a bit more comfortable with readings falling into the 50s by the afternoon.

Severe Threat Sags South on Sunday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms across the far southeastern part of Minnesota into Wisconsin. The cool front will slowly shift south through the day and drag T-storm chances south with it. The good news is that dewpoint will fall to more comfortable levels late in the day and for folks farther north!

Locally Heavy Rain This Weekend

Showers and storms will be possible this weekend with the potential of heavy rainfall. Some spots could see upwards of 1" to 2" with localized flooding possible as well.

Weather Outlook From AM Sunday to AM Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms, some of which could be a little on the vigorous side PM sunday, will develop along the leading edge of a cool front that will sag south through the day. Cooler and much less humid air will funnel in behind the front for early next week.

Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor shows a nice reduction in drought conditions across parts of the state. Thanks to recent rains over the last 7 days, we've seen severe drought drop from 17% to less than 1% and moderate drought drop from 20% to 4% from last week to this week! With that said, some locations around the state are still nearly -2" to -5" below average precipitation since January 1st.

Extended Forecast

After a very steamy weekend, temps will cool to more normal levels through the week ahead. Keep in mind that the average high in the Twin Cities through the rest of July is 83F. Dry weather will be in place through the first half of the week with storm chances returning by the end of the week.

Extended Temperature Outlook Into Here's the extended temperature outlook through early August, which keep temps near average through the last full week of July. However, according to the extended GFS we could see more 90s in the forecast by the 2nd weekend of August. Stay tuned! Dogday Cicadas Beginning To Buzz in Neighborhoods Near You

"According to folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost. While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August." If you've had a chance to poke your head outside for any length of time over the last few days, you may have heard some loud buzzing. If you're wondering what it is, you can thank your local cicadas. According to the University of Minnesota , cicadas are generally present from July to September and are often called "Dogday Cicadas" because they can generally be heard during the dogdays of summer, which officially run from July 22nd to August 22nd. An excerpt from Yesterday's Island suggests that cicadas are natures thermometer:While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August."

(Image Below Courtesy: University of Minnesota Extension)

Earliest (Fall) 32F Minimum Temperature at MSP Airport If you believe the dogday cicada folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost... that would mean we could see our first frost by the beginning of September! Keep in mind that our average first frost is right around October 11th/12th in the metro. However, our earliest frost was on September 3rd, 1974, when we dropped to 32F at the MSP Aiport!! Our most recent September frost happened on September 24th, 2000, when we dropped to 31F. On the other hand, St. Cloud, MN typically sees their first frost at the end of September, nearly 2 weeks before the Twin Cities metro sees a frost.

100F Days at MSP The last time we hit 100F was in Minneapolis on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 2nd - 8th, warmer than average temperatures will continue across much of the nation, while Alaska will be cooler than average.

