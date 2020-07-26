The Persistent Perils of Prognostication

-
Hurricane Hanna has officially made landfall in southern Texas as a Category 1 with sustained winds of 90 mph. Significant damage has been reported in Port Mansfield, TX. Widespread flooding has also been reported.
-
Gonzalo has dissipated in the Caribbean and is no longer an organized tropical cyclone.
-
Hurricane Douglas is approaching the Hawaiian islands and is a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of 90 mph. Weather conditions will rapidly deteriorate throughout Hawaii Sunday.
Hurricane Hanna
Hurricane Hanna Makes Landfall. Hurricane Hanna made landfall at 5:00 PM CDT on Padre Island, 15 miles north of Port Mansfield with sustained wind of 90 mph (Category 1). Several buoys reported offshore wind gusts between 80 and 100 mph this afternoon. A 79 mph gust has been reported in Laguna Madre, Texas. Severe damage has been reported in Port Mansfield, Texas, due to powerful winds (ex: roofs blown off of boat storage facilities and shingles blown off homes).
Latest Track Update. Hurricane-force winds continue this evening. As the hurricane tracks over land, weakening will occur and the cyclone will downgrade to a tropical storm within the next 12 hours. Regardless, strong winds will spread across portions of South Texas.
Powerful Winds. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Port Aransas, Texas. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for Barra El Mezquital, Mexico, to Port Mansfield, Texas, and Port Aransas to Port O’Connor, Texas.
Dangerous Flash Flooding. More than 7” of rain has already fallen in South Texas. Bands of torrential rainfall continue to impact southern Texas. Dangerous flash flooding will be possible through the weekend as the heavy precipitation will linger beyond landfall. An additional 4 to 15 inches of rain will be possible.
Hurricane Douglas
Latest Track Update. While additional weakening is expected to occur, Hurricane Douglas is projected to remain a Category 1 hurricane through tomorrow. A slight decrease in forward motion will bring Douglas over or very near portions of the main Hawaiian Islands on Sunday. On the forecast track, Douglas will be near the main Hawaiian Islands late tonight and will move over parts of the state Sunday and Monday. Due to Douglas’ angle of approach, any small changes in the track could lead to significant differences in where the worst weather occurs. Even if the center remains offshore, severe impacts could still occur, as severe winds extend well away from the center.
Tropical Warnings. Hurricane conditions are expected on Oahu on Sunday and Sunday night and are possible across Maui County and the Big Island late tonight and Sunday. Tropical Storm conditions are expected across Hawaii County and Maui County beginning late tonight or Sunday. Tropical Storm conditions are possible across Kauai County late Sunday. It is important to note that due to terrain effects, hurricane-force-wind gusts are possible even within the tropical storm warning area.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
*Oahu
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Hawaii County
* Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* Hawaii County
* Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kahoolawe
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* Kauai County, including the islands of Kauai and Niihau.
Additional Tropical Concerns
A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is moving over favorable conditions for further intensification. A tropical depression is likely to form early next week. There is an 80% chance of formation during the next 5 days.
Susie Martin, Meteorologist, Praedictix
Active in the Tropics
It's only late July and the Tropics are very active. We had 3 named storms in progress with Gonzalo, Hanna and Douglas. Remnants of Gonzalo with continue to drift west through the Caribbean, while Hanna will fall apart with heavy rains over southern Texas and northern Mexico on Sunday and Monday. Meanwhile, Douglas will impact the Hawaiian Islands through early next week.
Hurricane Douglas to Impact Hawaii Over The Weekend
Hurricane Douglas was a very strong Category 4 Hurricane on Friday, but has since been downgraded. The good news is that we should continue to see a continued decrease in intensity over the next several days, but gusty winds and very heavy rain will be likely over the Islands.
Tracking Gonzalo
We also have Tropical Storm Gonzalo tracking west toward the Caribbean, which thankfully doesn't look as impressive as forecasts said it could have been. Tropical Storm status should continue as it drifts over Port of Spain in the Southern Windward Islands on Saturday.
Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP
Sunday will be another unsettled day with chances of showers and storms throughout the day. A cooler front will sag south through the day dragging chances of showers and storms south along with it. The good news is that it won't be as hot as it has been over the last couple of days with slowly dropping dewpoints
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here are a few meteograms for Sunday, which show temps warming into the 80s through the day with lingering showers and storms possible. Unfortunately, much of the day will be sticky with tropical dewpoints in the 70s. Feels like temps won't be quite as hot as they were on Friday or Saturday, but we should still see readings in the 90s for much of the day.
Statewide Heat Index Values Sunday
Heat Index values on Sunday will still be quite warm across far southern MN with readings in the mid 90s. However, note heat index values north and west of the metro, this is a preview of what much of the week will feel like with readings back in the 70s and 80s across much of the state.
High Temps on Sunday
High temps on Sunday will still be a little bit above average in the Twin Cities with temps warming in the mid 80s. However folks in northwestern MN will warm into the upper 70s, which will be at or slightly below average for the end of July. Dewpoints across NW Minnesota will also be quite a bit more comfortable with readings falling into the 50s by the afternoon.
Extended Temperature Outlook Into
Here's the extended temperature outlook through early August, which keep temps near average through the last full week of July. However, according to the extended GFS we could see more 90s in the forecast by the 2nd weekend of August. Stay tuned!
Dogday Cicadas Beginning To Buzz in Neighborhoods Near You
Earliest (Fall) 32F Minimum Temperature at MSP Airport
If you believe the dogday cicada folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost... that would mean we could see our first frost by the beginning of September! Keep in mind that our average first frost is right around October 11th/12th in the metro. However, our earliest frost was on September 3rd, 1974, when we dropped to 32F at the MSP Aiport!! Our most recent September frost happened on September 24th, 2000, when we dropped to 31F. On the other hand, St. Cloud, MN typically sees their first frost at the end of September, nearly 2 weeks before the Twin Cities metro sees a frost.
The Persistent Perils of Prognostication
By Paul Douglas
Favorite Yiddish proverb: "Man plans, God laughs." The future never (ever) turns out exactly how you think it will. Exhibit A: weather prediction.
We rely on sound physics to run weather models, which are only as good as the quality of the data fueling these simulations. Junk in - junk out.
The pandemic means fewer planes sending back weather data aloft. ECMWF estimates a total blackout of airplane data might result in a 15 percent drop in model accuracy.
"Hanna" hit south Texas as a hurricane, which is early. The average date for first Atlantic hurricane is August 10, according to tropical expert Dr. Phil Klotzbach.
A sluggish cool front ignites more showers and storms today, but Canada flushes cooler, drier, more comfortable air south of the border this week, with a streak of days in the low 80s and generally dry conditions.
Trouble in paradise: "Douglas" is forecast to impact the Big Island and Maui with hurricane-force winds and rough surf today. Unusual, but not unprecedented for Hawaii.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Showers and T-Storms. Winds: W 8-13. High: 86.
SUDNAY NIGHT: Storms end early. Clearing with dropping dewpoints! NW 5. Low: 63.
MONDAY: Partly sunny and less humid. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 81.
TUESDAY: Plenty of sun. Quite comfortable. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 61. High: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Blue sky with light winds. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 82.
THURSDAY: Sunny, potentially spectacular. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 82.
FRIDAY: Intervals of sun. A bit more humid. Winds: 7-12. Wake-up: 64. High: 86.
SATURDAY: Unsettled. Risk of a few T-Storms. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 85.
This Day in Weather History
July 26th
1981: A chilly morning occurs across the Northland, with 33 degrees at Roseau and Wannaska.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 26th
Average High: 83F (Record: 100F set in 1955)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 45F set in 1962)
Record Rainfall: 2.44" set in 1990
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 26th
Sunrise: 5:53am
Sunset: 8:46pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 54 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 10 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 43 minutes
Moon Phase for July 26th at Midnight
0.2 Before First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"On July 25 and 26, 2020 – as the setting sun closes the curtains on the day, and the darkening skies bring out a myriad of far-off suns – let the moon introduce you to a special star. The bright star close to the moon on these dates is none other than Spica, the sole 1st-magnitude star in the constellation Virgo the Maiden. The much brighter starlike object in the southeast sky (outside the sky chart at the top of this post) is the giant planet Jupiter. Jupiter, the fifth planet outward from the sun, shines rather close to the ringed planet Saturn. The sky chart at the top of this post is set for North America. If you live in the Earth’s Eastern Hemisphere, the moon will appear a little farther west of where it does on this chart. If you live in Hawaii, the moon will be offset somewhat in the opposite direction. Also, the moon on the sky chart appears larger than it does in the real sky."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
National Weather Outlook
Climate Stories