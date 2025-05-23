The penny costs nearly 4 cents to make. Here's how much the US spends on minting its other coins

NEW YORK — The impending ''death'' of the U.S. penny has spotlighted the coin's own price tag — nearly 4 cents to make and distribute each, or quadruple its value.
Months after President Donald Trump called on his administration to cease penny production, the U.S. Mint announced this week that it had made its final order of penny blanks — and plans to stop making new 1 cent coins after those run out.
Coin production costs vary thanks to different raw metals used, complexity of their designs, labor needed and more. Many of those expenses have been on the rise — and the penny isn't the only coin entering our wallets today that costs more to make than it's worth (enter the nickel debate).
Here's a rundown of U.S. Mint production costs from the government's latest fiscal year.
Cost of the penny
Each penny costs nearly 4 cents — or $0.0369, to be exact — for the U.S. Mint to make and distribute.
In total, America's coin manufacturer said it shipped more than 3.17 billion pennies throughout its 2024 fiscal year. That's notably less pennies than it sent the year prior (when nearly 4.14 billion 1-cent pieces went out) — but circulating shipment for all coins was down about 44% overall. The Mint often changes its new circulation based on public demand and seasonal trends.
At the same time, the penny's ''unit cost'' has gone up in recent years. The nearly 4 cent price tag is up 20.2% from the Mint's 2023 report, when a penny cost just over 3 cents.