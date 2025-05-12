The Paris robbery of Kim Kardashian changed how celebrities think about exposure

PARIS — The ring gleamed in Instagram posts. So did the diamond necklace and the luxury Paris address. For Kim Kardashian, sharing online was second nature, an extension of her fame. But in the early hours of Oct. 3, 2016, that openness was turned against her.
Five masked men posing as police officers stormed the residence where she was staying during Fashion Week. They bound her with duct tape and plastic cable ties, locked her in the bathroom and fled with an estimated $6 million in stolen jewelry.
The robbery sent shock waves far beyond Paris. It was the latest moment when celebrity exposure — fueled by social media updates and glamour on display — collided with real-world risk.
The late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld offered a characteristically blunt assessment in the days that followed. Speaking to The Associated Press, he criticized Kardashian's hyper-visibility in an era when fame can come with serious vulnerabilities.
''(She is) too public, too public — we have to see in what time we live,'' he said. ''You cannot display your wealth then be surprised that some people want to share it,'' he added, questioning why she was in a hotel with no security.
On Tuesday, Kardashian takes the stand in a trial that began last month, nearly a decade after the robbery. She will finally face the men accused of carrying out one of the most audacious celebrity heists in modern French history.
A crime enabled by visibility
What made the robbery extraordinary was not just its high-profile victim but how investigators believe she was targeted. Kardashian had posted real-time updates from her hotel suite. She showed off a 20-carat diamond ring, gifted by her then-husband Kanye West, hours before it was stripped from her hand.