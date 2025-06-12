The Paris Games flame rises again — but it's no longer ‘Olympic'

PARIS — The Paris Games may be over, but the flame is still rising — just don't call it Olympic.
The helium-powered hot-air balloon that lit up the French capital's skyline during the 2024 Games is making a dramatic comeback to the Tuileries Gardens, reborn as the ''Paris Cauldron.''
Thanks to an agreement with the International Olympic Committee, the renamed marvel will now lift off into the sky each summer evening — a ghostly echo of last year's opening ceremony — from June 21 to Sept. 14, for the next three years.
Gone is the official ''Olympic'' branding — forbidden under IOC reuse rules — but not the spectacle. The 30-meter-tall (98-foot) floating ring, dreamed up by French designer Mathieu Lehanneur and powered by French energy giant EDF, simulates flame without fire: LED lights, mist jets, and high-pressure fans create a luminous halo that hovers above the city at dusk, visible from rooftops across the capital.
''It's one of those monuments in Paris that could stay,'' said Laurent Broéze, a local architect pausing in the gardens Thursday. ''It was set up temporarily, but a bit like the Eiffel Tower, it makes sense for it to return. It's a bit of a shame they want to take it down later, but maybe it could be installed somewhere else, I don't know.''
Though it stole the show in 2024, the cauldron's original aluminum-and-balloon build was only meant to be temporary — not engineered for multi-year outdoor exposure.
To transform it into a summer staple, engineers reinforced it: The aluminum ring and tether points were rebuilt with tougher components to handle rain, sun, and temperature changes over several seasons.
Aérophile, Paris's tethered balloon specialist, redesigned the winch and tether system to meet aviation rules, allowing safe operation in winds up to 20–25 kmh (12-15 mph). Hydraulic, electrical, and misting systems were fortified — not only to ensure smooth nightly flights but to endure months of wear and tear untested on the original design. These retrofits shift the cauldron from a fragile, one-off spectacle to a resilient, summer-long landmark — prepared to withstand everything Paris summers can throw at it.