The Paris Games flame rises again — but it's no longer ‘Olympic'

The ''flame,'' while entirely electric, still conjures a sense of Olympic poetry. ''Yes, we came for a little outing focused on the statues related to mythology in the Tuileries Garden,'' said Chloé Solana, a teacher visiting with her students. ''But it's true we're also taking advantage of the opportunity, because last week the Olympic cauldron wasn't here yet, so it was really nice to be able to show it to the students.''