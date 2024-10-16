The pandas have landed! Here's what you need to know

Technically yes, although it's unclear whether having parents in the industry gives a panda a leg-up in the market. Bao Li is the child and grandchild of previous National Zoo pandas. His grandparents, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, returned to China last year along with his young uncle Xiao Qi Ji; his mother Bao Bao was born at the National Zoo in 2013 and sent to China in 2017 as part of the zoo's agreement with the Chinese government. Bao Bao gave birth to Bao Li and his twin brother Bao Yuan in China in August 2021.