CAIRO — The Palestinian death toll in the 21-month-long war in Gaza has topped 58,000, Gaza health officials say.
The Palestinian death toll in the 21-month-long war in Gaza has topped 58,000, Gaza health officials say
The Palestinian death toll in the 21-month-long war in Gaza has topped 58,000, Gaza health officials say.
The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 11:44AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Palestinian death toll in the 21-month-long war in Gaza has topped 58,000, Gaza health officials say
The Palestinian death toll in the 21-month-long war in Gaza has topped 58,000, Gaza health officials say.