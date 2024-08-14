The paint is dry on Banksy's animal-themed street art that appeared across London over 9 days

— Aug. 9: Two pelicans were painted perched on the sign for a fish and chip shop in northeast London. One of the birds has its beak pointed upward and is catching a fish in its big mouth while the second one appears to be snapping up a fish that is part of the sign. The owners of the shop, which is closed until September, said on Instagram that it was ''over the moon'' Banksy decorated their shop. ''Contrary to some beliefs, we didn't ask him to do this, but are very grateful he did!" Bonners Fish Bar wrote.