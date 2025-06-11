The Pacers are in the NBA Finals. The Fever have Caitlin Clark. In Indy, basketball is booming

''As David Stern used to say, ‘We're going to keep him at it until he gets it right.' And here we are,'' Silver said of Simon, referring to his predecessor as NBA commissioner. "He's the longest standing owner, governor in NBA history. And I'm just so happy for him, to see the success. The cherry on top of the whipped cream is we have a WNBA All-Star game coming there this summer. And how appropriate that what is viewed as the heartland of basketball, the state of Indiana, is seeing all this success around the game.''