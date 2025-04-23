The owner of a Dominican nightclub whose roof collapsed, killing 232, speaks for the first time

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A roof that collapsed at a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic and killed 232 people this month had filtration problems for decades and had been repeatedly fixed with plasterboard, according to its owner.
Antonio Espaillat, who also serves as manager of the Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo, spoke with local TV station Telesistema on Wednesday in his first interview since the April 8 disaster.
Espaillat told a reporter with El Día news program that employees had added new plasterboard to the roof hours before the collapse.
He noted that plasterboard had fallen repeatedly throughout the years for reasons including water that filtered through the club's air conditioning units. However, Espaillat said no one ever inspected the roof or water filtrations.
''We always bought plasterboard. Always,'' said Espaillat, who spoke in a subdued manner throughout the nearly one-hour interview.
A spokeswoman for Espaillat did not return a message for comment seeking an interview with him.
Espaillat said he learned about the collapse when his sister called him from underneath the debris, trapped along with hundreds of others attending a concert by beloved merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was among those killed.
''To the families of the victims, I want to say I'm sorry. I'm very sorry,'' Espaillat said. ''I am completely destroyed.''