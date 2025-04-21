The Oscars mandate voters watch all nominated movies, set new rules for AI and refugee filmmakers

The academy also ruled that the use of generative artificial intelligence tools ''neither help nor harm the chances of a nomination.'' How significantly AI is used in filmmaking has, as in other industries, been a much-debated topic in Hollywood. In this year's Oscar race, Brady Corbet's ''The Brutalist'' was a subject of some controversy after its editor said that AI had been used to enhance the Hungarian dialogue of stars Adrien Brody (who ultimately won best actor ) and Felicity Jones (who was nominated for best supporting actress).