Wires

The original Birkin bag made by Hermès for Jane Birkin sells for 7 million euros ($8.2 million) at auction in Paris

The original Birkin bag made by Hermès for Jane Birkin sells for 7 million euros ($8.2 million) at auction in Paris.

The Associated Press
July 10, 2025 at 2:32PM

PARIS — The original Birkin bag made by Hermès for Jane Birkin sells for 7 million euros ($8.2 million) at auction in Paris.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Judge to temporarily block Trump order ending birthright citizenship in nationwide class action lawsuit

Judge to temporarily block Trump order ending birthright citizenship in nationwide class action lawsuit.

Wires

The original Birkin bag made by Hermès for Jane Birkin sells for 7 million euros ($8.2 million) at auction in Paris

Wires

Ferrero Group, maker of Nutella, agrees to buy breakfast cereal maker WK Kellogg for about $3.1 billion