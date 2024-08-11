Wires

The Olympic flag is handed over from Paris to Los Angeles, the host of the next Summer Games in 2028

The Olympic flag is handed over from Paris to Los Angeles, the host of the next Summer Games in 2028.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 11, 2024 at 9:35PM

SAINT-DENIS, France — The Olympic flag is handed over from Paris to Los Angeles, the host of the next Summer Games in 2028.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say

2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.

Wires

The Olympic flame goes out in Paris, officially ending the 2024 Games as Los Angeles takes over for 2028

Wires

Tom Cruise descends from the top of Paris stadium on a cable during Olympics closing ceremony