The old slang term '86' probably started as restaurant-worker jargon. Suddenly it's in the news

NEW YORK — The slang term at the center of a political brouhaha swirling around former FBI Director James Comey is an old one, likely originating as food-service-industry jargon before extending to other contexts. Some of that spread has given rise to accusations from Republicans that it was meant as a threat to President Donald Trump.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Comey wrote ''cool shell formation on my beach walk'' to accompany a photo of shells displayed in the shapes of ''86 47.''
He said in a follow-up post that he took it only as a political message since Trump is the 47th president, and to ''86'' something can be to get rid of it, like a rowdy patron at a bar or something that is no longer wanted.
But Trump and other Republicans took it more ominously. They say Comey, with whom Trump has had a contentious relationship, was advocating violence against the Republican president, given that the slang term has at times been used as a way to mean someone's killing.
It probably started in restaurants nearly a century ago
The slang origins of ''86'' go back to codes used in diners and restaurants as staff shorthand in the 1930s or so, said Jesse Sheidlower, adjunct assistant professor in Columbia University's writing program and formerly editor-at-large for the Oxford English Dictionary.
It meant that something on the menu was no longer available. Over time, he said, related uses developed.
''The original sense is, we are out of an item. But there are a bunch of obvious metaphorical extensions for this,'' he said. ''86 is something that's not there, something that shouldn't be there like an undesirable customer. Then it's a verb, meaning to throw someone out. These are fairly obvious and clear semantic development from the idea of being out of something.''