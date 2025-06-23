Wires

The Oklahoma City Thunder win the second title in franchise history, beating Indiana 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder win the second title in franchise history, beating Indiana 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 2:50AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder win the second title in franchise history, beating Indiana 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

The Oklahoma City Thunder win the second title in franchise history, beating Indiana 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder win the second title in franchise history, beating Indiana 103-91 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Wires

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton suffers lower right leg injury, helped off court in Game 7 of NBA Finals

Wires

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 950 people and wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group says