Wires

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 123-107 in Game 2 to tie the NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 123-107 in Game 2 to tie the NBA Finals.

The Associated Press
June 9, 2025 at 2:38AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 123-107 in Game 2 to tie the NBA Finals.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

'Maybe Happy Ending,' a rom-com about a pair of androids, wins the Tony Award for best new musical

'Maybe Happy Ending,' a rom-com about a pair of androids, wins the Tony Award for best new musical.

Wires

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 123-107 in Game 2 to tie the NBA Finals

Wires

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' ‘Purpose,' about pressures within a prominent Black family, wins the best new play Tony Award