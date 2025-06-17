Wires

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 120-109 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 120-109 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

The Associated Press
June 17, 2025 at 3:18AM

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 120-109 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 120-109 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 120-109 to take a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals.

Wires

White House says Trump to leave G7 meeting in Canada early to return to Washington amid Mideast tensions

Wires

Trump urges all of Tehran to evacuate 'immediately' in new social media post as he says Iran can't have nuclear weapon