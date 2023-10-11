WASHINGTON — The number of U.S. citizens confirmed to have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war has risen to 22, the State Department said Wednesday.
That's an increase from the 14 who'd been confirmed dead one day earlier.
'We have to be crystal clear. There is no justification for terrorism," President Joe Biden told reporters Wednesday. "The United States has Israel's back and we're going to be working on this through the day and beyond.'
